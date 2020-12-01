10 Years Ago
Dec. 2, 2010
Burnside Borough’s millage rate remains at 18 mills. Borough council voted to adopt its 2011 budget at its meeting last night with a general fund revenue of $34,682 and expenses totaling $26,421. Burnside’s road fund budget shows an income of $11,337.19 and expenses totaling $10,760, its wastewater fund an income of $110,020 and $115,971 in expenses and its water fund an income of $35,750 and $35,220 in expenses.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 2, 2000
The Glendale Area Annual Inter-City Dinner will be held Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at the Glendale Junior-Senior High School, Flinton RR. Guest dinner speaker will be Major Roger Peacock of the Pennsylvania State Police — a Coalport native.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 2, 1970
The appointment of Cecil Burns of DuBois as register and recorder for Clearfield County was made by Gov. Shafer yesterday. Mr. Burns, who fills the unexpired term of Miss Louise Mahaffey. will serve until Dec. 31. 1971. As of this morning, no date for the swearing-in ceremony had been set by Judge John A. Cherry.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 2, 1945
The time of the first cooperative concert to be held in the Clearfield High School auditorium Monday evening has been changed from 8:45 to 8:30, Mrs J. Lewis Irwin, president of the local Cooperative Concert Association announced today. The change in time was made in order that concert-goers might also attend the Bond Premiere to be held in connection with the Victory Loan at the Ritz Theatre at 10 p.m.