10 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 2010
Fifth- and sixth-grade students at Clearfield Area Middle School recently participated in this year’s St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Math-A-Thon program and raised more than $3,800 to help kids battling cancer and other deadly diseases. Middle school teachers and administration noted their pride in the students for embracing Math-A-Thon and raising critical funds for St. Jude. Math-A-Thon allows students to build and practice essential math skills while they raise funds for kids battling cancer at St. Jude. Participating students solve math problems in a printed or online Funbook. Students ask family and friends for donations in support of their participation in the Math-A-Thon.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 2000
Clearfield County will gain a larger voice in issues affecting the state’s economy with the election this week of C. Alan Walker of Clearfield as chairman of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry’s Board of Directors. “I’m honored. For someone from a smaller community like Clearfield to be chosen when the chairman usually comes from a metropolitan area is a real honor,” said Mr. Walker, president and chief executive officer of Bradford Coal Co. Inc. in Bigler.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 1970
Santa Claus will assist Mountain Top Fire Company members with the distribution of Christmas treats to area youngsters Sunday at 2 p.m. in the fire hall. Vice President Herbert Reese announced that contributions will be accepted to help provide the treats.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 1945
Clearfield is going to be honored this week by a very important international celebrity, that grand old man with the long white whiskers, Santa Claus himself. Santa’s associates and helpers here in Clearfield had a wire from the old gentleman, who said that now that he was guaranteed that there will be plenty of snow for his visit, he and his reindeer are going to spend this week in Clearfield. Although he is going to be pretty busy finishing his Christmas lists throughout most of the day, he’s going to take time out to travel the streets from 2 until 4 each afternoon and from 7 to 9 each evening, and he’ll be more than glad to get some hints from the children on just what they want for Christmas.