10 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 2010
The Grampian Crafters and Quilters from the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program in Clearfield County recently visited Cen-Clear Child Services Inc.’s Grampian Family Center to deliver homemade teddy bears. The volunteers made teddy bears for all the children at the center.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 2000
Curwensville Area School District Title I parents and students recently attended a magical performance by Centre County magician Richard Benninghoff. Mr. Benninghoff explained to the 125 audience members that illusion and diversion are the two main components of magic. Mr. Benninghoff told the children about the many magic books available at local libraries, and he stressed the importance of reading.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 1970
Michele McGarry, 4, of Olanta wants a newborn baby for Christmas but says her sister, Dawn, 2, “just wants a plain doll baby.” Johnny Draucker, a first grader from Country Club Hills, tells Santa not to be afraid of his dog, Puff, and to “drive your sled careful on Christmas Eve.” And 7-year-old Jimmy Thomas of Curwensville penned only one request to Santa Claus. He’d like to have the Dallas Cowboys. Santa has given a lot of mail at Christmastime and for the past few years, with an assist from the Curwensville Area Jaycees and the Curwensville Post Office Department, he’s been thrilling tots with authentic replies. Each child’s letter, provided a return address is included, is tactfully answered. The project, which has drawn much praise for the Jaycees, started off on a small scale but quickly spiraled into a major effort which enlists the services of every Jaycee member. Sometimes the wives help out, too.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 17, 1945
Old Man Winter blew his icy breath full blast at Clearfield over the weekend in this winter’s first actual cold wave. But beyond causing local residents a great deal of extra furnace filling and some extra profanity as they thawed out frozen automobiles it was responsible for little major damage in this area. According to official thermometers the temperatures are still above the zero mark although it reached the low for this “winter” was reached yesterday morning at 6 o’clock when the mercury dropped to 4 degrees above.