10 Years Ago
Dec. 16, 2010
Clearfield Area High School students recently wrapped up their collection of coins for support of 25 local member agencies of Clearfield Area United Way. “We appreciate the efforts of this year’s United Way High School board representatives, Susie Colesar and Victoria Stone,” said Nancy Pinto of CAUW. “Teaching our young people about the value of volunteering and giving funds that will help those in need is so important to the fabric of our community and our country.”
20 Years Ago
Dec. 16, 2000
The Glendale School Board, during halftime ceremonies at a recent school basketball game, dedicated the school gymnasium. Dr. Hasson, superintendent, began the ceremony by announcing that the new name for the gym would be the Donald A. Kitko Memorial Gymnasium. Mr. Kitko, a Beccaria resident, was a huge supporter of the Glendale School district, and he was a “genuine philanthropist,” said Dr. Hasson, who added that Mr. Kitko was a strong supporter of all the students and the athletic programs at the school.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 16, 1970
Details on the Junior Charity Ball were announced by Mrs. Edward Master, general chairman, at the December meeting of the Clearfield Hospital Auxiliary. The ball will be held Wednesday, Dec. 30 in the New Dimeling Hotel with music by the Blue Bus Band of State College Tickets are $6 per couple, and those attending may pay at the door that evening. Mrs. Master issued an invitation to young married couples, high school juniors, seniors, and college students to attend the ball. A gala atmosphere is insured as decorations from the previous night’s Charity Ball will be used.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 16, 1945
Dr. Henry Van Dyke’s famous Christmas story “The Story of the Other Wise Man” will be given at the West Side Methodist Church Sunday evening. The story will be read in abbreviated form by the pastor and illustrated with stereopticon pictures. The service will open with the singing of Christmas carols and a special Christmas number, “Nazareth” (Gounod) by L. L. Owens and Robert Owens.