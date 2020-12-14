10 Years Ago
Dec. 15, 2010
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Smith was recently selected as the first prize winner in the A.L. & K.E. Gregg Jr. Memorial Outdoor Holiday Lighting Contest in Burnside. The Smiths will receive $75 from K.E. Gregg III, who sponsors the contest in memory of his parents. The homes of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Smith and Mr. and Mrs. Pastor James Watson were selected as second and third place winners, respectively. The Smiths will receive $50, while the Watsons will receive $25.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 15, 2000
The GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club recently held its annual Christmas meeting and gift exchange at the Curwensville Civic Center. Make a Joyful Noise, a Christian praise group from Clearfield, was the program. Group leader Paul Lynch invited the audience to join the group in singing many familiar Christmas carols. Zoe Withey offered the prayer and Christmas poem to begin the meeting. President Sue Kordish welcomed guests Shaina Williams and Beth Assmann. Kathy Long, current club treasurer, was honored as Member of the Month.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 15, 1970
Workmen began demolishing a Clearfield landmark yesterday, the former Clearfielder Hotel, in preparation for a downtown improvement project planned by Sherman T. Cowdrick, owner of Cowdrick’s Drug Store. Details of the project were to be announced later today.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 15, 1945
Elaine Reese, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William B. Reese of Weaver Street, Clearfield, is a member of the choir that will take part in the 18th Annual Christmas Vesper Service, presented in the auditorium of Edinboro State Teachers College, Edinboro, on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 16, at 4 o’clock.