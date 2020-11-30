10 Years Ago
Dec. 1, 2010
For 51 years the production “The Search for Peace” has been captivating audiences. The account of the birth of Christ written by the late Laura Wright has been involving willing participants since its first presentation in 1900. A local family who has been participating nearly from the start is that of Bob Sr. and Betty Ingram of Curwensville. Betty Ingram said in a recent interview that about 1966 their son Bob Jr. was asked to serve as one of the tiny cherubs who hold back the curtain that surrounds the scene at the manger. That was just the beginning of a long list of vital roles the family that also includes daughter Paula Eshelman and son Rod and grandchildren Charleigh Ingram, 19, Bailey Ingram, 15, Raven Ingram, 15, and Gus Ingram, 11, have assumed.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 1, 2000
Mrs. Mary Sacolick celebrated her 100th birthday on Nov. 15 with her family and friends at her son’s home in Clearfield. She is the mother of three sons, Walter Sacolick of Blandburg, Ray Sacolic of Clearfield, and Andrew Sacolick Jr., who is deceased. Mrs. Sacolick has nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She lived for many years in Smoke Run, but now lives in the Beulah area of Ramey.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 1, 1970
At the November meeting of the WSCS of Clearfield’s West Side United Methodist Church, plans were announced for tomorrow’s Christmas tureen dinner to be held in the church at 6 p.m. Members and friends are invited and asked to bring a tureen and table service. Meat, dessert and beverages will be provided. There will be a $1 gift exchange.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 1, 1945
One of the highlights of the current Talk-of-the-Month Club series was Thursday night’s lecture by Dr. Lew Sarett, noted outdoorsman, poet and professor of literature at Northwestern University. The event was held in the Clearfield Senior High School auditorium.