10 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 2010
William Neugebauer, Region No. 5 director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, recently presented Charlotte Kanour with a PASR Board Commendation at the Clearfield County PASR fall luncheon Oct. 20 at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church social hall, Osceola Mills. Neugebauer also presented Mary Ellen Bathurst with the John Dillon Award. The Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Arleen Multhauf by community service Chairwoman Waneta Lingenfelter. Sally Turley, annuitant representative on the Public School Employees’ Retirement System board of trustees, spoke about the upcoming FUSERS election. Dr. Donna Tubbs presented a program on her recent trip to China. Fifty-three members and guests attended the meeting and luncheon.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 2000
This weekend the Clearfield area will have the opportunity to experience a Veterans Day Pow Wow at Clearfield Middle School. According to Paul Snyder of St. Marys, chairman of the event, the two-day affair will provide a unique occasion for the public. The activities begin on Saturday at 11 a.m. Mr. Snyder said he set up the dances in Clearfield for a couple of reasons, including the fact he wanted to bring something new to the area and also to commemorate Veterans Day.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1970
A Glendale High School junior who arrived here Saturday night with the title of Miss Teenage Northwestern Pennsylvania and a trip to Texas to compete in the national contest. Susan Gates, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Gates, was sponsored by the Philipsburg Area Jaycees in the contest. In addition to the Philipsburg and Northwestern titles, she will also carry the title of Miss Teenage Brookville. Miss Gates won an all-expenses paid trip to Ft. Worth, Tex., for the national contest on Dec. 5, a $150 wardrobe, and a $500 U.S. Savings Bond.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1945
Plans are being completed for a gala Armistice Day dance to be sponsored by the Parent-Teacher Association of the Leonard Grade School Monday evening, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the local YMCA gym. Funds raised through the dance will be used for the organization’s project for the year, the resurfacing of the school’s playground.