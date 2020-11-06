10 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 2010
Santa Claus, Rudolph and Little Rudy kicked off the holiday season with a trip to St. Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church Saturday to eat breakfast with more than 100 children as part of the Home for the Holidays festivities. After the meal, the trio visited with children.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 2000
Raymond Savel has once again been elected as president of the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Club. He defeated Earl Butch Tarner in the annual election held Monday at the club. Mr. Savel, who garnered 353 votes against Mr. Tamer’s 168, will serve his 25th consecutive year as club president. Prior to his election as president 25 years ago, he was the club’s secretary for a year. Mr. Savel said, as president, he would continue to drive the integrity of the club, which has 8,041 members.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 1970
A Clearfield County pastor and his wife have had five gospel songs published and recently were accepted into membership in the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers of New York. The Rev. Art Holes, pastor of the Calvary Chapel at Morrisdale and the Glen Campbell Baptist Church, has had four selections approved for publication and has some 40 others ready for release. His wife, Agnes, is the author of a hymn. The songs of the couple are available in sheet music form at Spencer’s Music Mart, Clearfield.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 1945
Ray Haggerman, past deputy supreme governor of the Loyal Order of the Moose and mayor of Tyrone, was the principal speaker at a banquet marking the first anniversary of the Clearfield Legion of the L.O.O.M., held in the Moose home on North Second Street here Sunday. Haggerman spoke on the value of fraternalism to world peace. More than 100 Legion members, their wives and guests were in attendance.