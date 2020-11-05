10 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 2010
Approximately 150 Wallaceton Borough residents will now have better water quality thanks to a $2.5 million project that includes a new 136,000-gallon water tank. State Sen. John Wozniak, D-35 of Johnstown, and state Rep. Camille “Bud” George, D-74 of Houtzdale, were on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremonies yesterday morning that also included members of the Pennsylvania American Water, the state Department of Environmental Protection, the Clearfield County commissioners, and Wallaceton Borough and Boggs Township.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 2000
The 4-H Club is not all about animals anymore. The kids in many clubs can still find the same pleasures tending to the lovable barnyard animals, but now there’s a new breed of 4-H out there. “My focus is to keep things community-oriented,” aid Judy Kojadinovich, founder and organizational leader of the newly formed Phillipsburg group dubbed Tomorrow’s Treasures. “Community is the base for our youth and focusing in on that provides an avenue for these kids to reach out and be productive people.”
50 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1970
Area elementary students are reminded of the Film Festival for children which will be held in the Shaw Library, tomorrow afternoon. Among the films to be shown will be “Animals in Winter” and “The Loon’s Necklace.” The program will be held in the Children’s Reading Room at the Library from 2 to 3 p.m.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1945
Miss Eleanor Flegal and Miss Barbara Leitzinger attended a luncheon given Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Country Club at Stephens College, Columbia, Missouri. Miss Flegal is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter J. Flegal of West Third Avenue. Miss Leitzinger is the daughter of Lt. Col. and Mrs. William A. E. Leitzinger, formerly of Clearfield, now of Manhatten, Kansas. She is living in Wales Hall. Eleanor lives at Columbia Hall.