10 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 2010
The Glendale Area Public Library will host a November Fest celebration at the Coalport community building Nov. 13 from 1-3 p.m. The day will be filled with fun activities. Children can choose from a variety of craft activities, get a face painting and select a free book through a grant made possible via First Book –Clearfield County. The event is for children from preschool through sixth grade.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 2000
The Philipsburg-Osceola Area Senior High School Drama Department is going back to its roots this year with the fall production of “Our Town,” the Pulitzer Prize winning drama by Thornton Wilder. Many years ago, the school first staged the play under the direction of now-retired English teacher Shirley Shore. Years later, her daughter Laura Shore Mack was a member of the cast when the school hauled out the longtime favorite of so many high schools again. This year, another daughter, P-O teacher Lisa Chorle, is bringing “Our Town” back one more time. The play, a study in small towns and the way their people interact, begins at the turn of the last century, following the Gibbs and Webb families.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 1970
The combined bands of the West Branch Area and Philipsburg-Osceola Area high schools will present a special half-time show during the football game here tomorrow. It is entitled “A Salute to Band Day at Penn State.” The two bands will play music featured annually at Band Day when 5,000 high school musicians perform on Beaver Field.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 1945
The Teen-Age Center of Curwensville was the scene of a Halloween party last Wednesday evening when the youth of the community gathered for dancing and games. Refreshments were served to the large attendance.