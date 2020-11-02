10 Years Ago
Nov. 4, 2010
Parents of Philipsburg-Osceola High School students got a chance to experience the district’s new math curriculum last night. “Moving Math Forward” was held at the senior high school to help parents better understand what’s going in their students’ classes. Beginning with this year’s eighth grade class, students would also be required to take Keystone Exams, where every student would have to pass six out of 10 tests.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 4, 2000
Curwensville Lions Club members welcomed John Kordish, executive director of Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., as guest speaker at a recent meeting. Mr. Kordish said the AAA celebrates its 23rd anniversary in Clearfield County at the end of November. He told of the extensive growth of in-home services to homebound seniors over the years. The Meals on Wheels program delivered the most meals ever in 1999 — more than 112,000 meals.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 4, 1970
Pupils of the Clearfield Area Junior High School’s ninth grade history classes taught by Miss Dorothy Morgart practically called the turn on yesterday’s election results several hours before the polls closed. The 144 pupils in five sections were given an opportunity to vote on the candidates and responded by giving pluralities to Milton Shapp, Hugh Scott, Albert W. Johnson, Joseph Ammerman, Austin Harrier, Eugene Fulmer and Eugene Smith. All except Fulmer won in the regular voting.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 4, 1945
Through the efforts of members of the Clearfield Business and Professional Women’s Club, tentative steps toward the founding of a similar chapter of the organization in Huntingdon were made last week. The 60 Huntingdon women, members of the business and professional fields, met in a downtown coffee shop at the suggestion of Miss Gladys White, who had been contacted by a friend, Mrs. Ruth Spackman of the Clearfield BPW Club.