10 Years Ago
Nov. 3, 2010
Clearfield Masonic Lodge No. 314 has elected its new officers for 2010. They are Ronald E. Fulmer, worshipful master; Gilbert M. Boal, past master, will be senior warden; and C. Frederick Bloom Jr., junior warden. The lodge is located at 6352 Clearfield-Woodland Highway and meets the first Friday of each month at 7:30 p.m. for members.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 3, 2000
It’s Bush by a landslide — at West Branch High School, at least. The school held a mock election yesterday, polling opinions of 447 students. George W. Bush took the kids’ nod, with 336 votes over 85 for Al Gore, 19 for Ralph Nader, and 7 for Pat Buchanan. Other winners included U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum, state Rep. Camille “Bud” George, and state Sen. John Wozniak.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 3, 1970
Ground was broken on a 20-acre tract near the Clearfield Interchange of Interstate 80 yesterday for a sprawling $1 million truck stop, the first of three to be built in Pennsylvania by Truckstops Corp. Although excavation work will get under way immediately, Philip Saunders, president of the corporation, said it will not be feasible to do much else with winter coming on. However, he said construction would begin in earnest next March and expressed hope that the complex will be completed by Sept. 1.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 3, 1945
The area in the vicinity of Nichols Street just west of the Susquehanna River is the scene of several building operations at the present time some of these involving the remodeling of existing structures and at least two of the projects being designed to provide additional dwelling room for local residents. Probably the largest enterprise is the addition of a second story to the brick building at 319 West Front St. just south of Nichols. Formerly owned by Clarence “Slim” Narehood auto wrecker, it was used by Boy Scouts for the storage of salvaged paper until a fire several years ago. The building was purchased about two years ago by Frank B. Buck, local businessman, from the Clearfield Trust. Co. The second floor, which he is adding to the building, will be divided into three modern five-room apartments. The first floor will ultimately be occupied by the West Side Distributing Co., and considerable work is being required to adapt it to the needs of the tenant, including the installation of cold storage facilities.