10 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 2010
The construction of the Clearfield YMCA’s new swimming pool along East Locust Street is under way. The 25-yard, six-lane competition-sized swimming pool will have a capacity 150,000 gallons of water. The swimming pool is a part of a $5 million expansion project expected to be completed in February.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 2000
Election of officers and other business highlighted the November meeting of the Morris Township Fire Co. Officers for the relief association for the year 2001 are: president, Fred Edwards Jr.; vice president, Todd Howe; treasurer, Jim Weaver; secretary, Fred Ferguson Jr.; trustees: Ed McGuire, Jim Lytle, Mike DeGrasse.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 1970
The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department elected a new slate of officers last night including James Kling as president and Robert Robbins as fire chief. In three contested offices, James K. Nicholson was named vice president, E.O. Hallstrom was elected assistant treasurer and Robert Freeman won as second assistant chief.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 1945
The Parent-Teacher-Association of the Glen Richey school, will hold their annual harvest festival at the school Thursday, Nov. 29. Featured during the occasion will be the singing of the Glen Richey Quartette and Mrs. David Kauffman, soloist.