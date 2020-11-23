10 Years Ago
Nov. 26, 2010
Clearfield Colonial Courtyard hosted 12 members and two guests of the Clearfield Woman’s Club at the November meeting. The club welcomed two new members, Mary Ellen Beron and Andrea Borger. Members also honored last member and 1992-93 Past President G. Mae Kyler and recognized her service to the club and to the community. Treasurer Betty Buckell said that a donation was received from Marvin Smith from the Pay It Forward charity for the Central Pennsylvania Community Action Inc. food pantry. President Michele Fannin reported the club collected 118 items for the food pantry during the Kiwanis Halloween parade.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 26, 2000
The Beccaria-Coalport-lrvona Business and Professional Women’s Club gathered recently for its annual Thanksgiving dinner and November business meeting. Club Chaplain Jane Barnett introduced guest speaker the Rev. Darlene R. Wiewiora, pastor of Coalport, Irvona, and Glen Hope United Methodist churches, who presented the evening’s topic, “The Woman, Her Heritage of Thankfulness,” which marked the third in a series of the club’s annual program, “The Woman of the 21st Century.”
50 Years Ago
Nov. 26, 1970
Santa Claus will take time out from his toy making Friday to open Clearfield’s Christmas shopping season and to greet all the good little girls and boys at his branch headquarters on the Courthouse Plaza. The jolly old gentleman from the North Pole will arrive early in the afternoon. He’ll leave his sleigh and reindeer outside the borough limits and ride through town on a shiny fire truck provided by the Third Ward Fire Company.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 26, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. A.I. Rogers of Ogden Avenue had as their guests over Thanksgiving and the weekend their son, Raymond Rogers, and his wife and two sons, Donnie and Joe of Indianhead, Maryland. Thanksgiving day visitors at the Rogers home were also Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Ball and daughter, Ethel, and son Jack, recently discharged from the Army, all of Philipsburg. On Saturday evening, a family dinner for twelve was served at the Rogers home honoring Mr. A.I. Rogers on his birthday.