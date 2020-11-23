10 Years Ago
Nov. 25, 2010
It’s not the 70s, but anyone who stops by the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District may think they are stepping back to another era with all the mustache-growing males around. More than 25 teachers and principals are growing mustaches to raise awareness and collect donations for cancer research. They began clean-shaven on Nov. 1 and have been growing mustaches ever since. “I thought it would be a fun way for the men to unite across the district.” said Doug Sankey, a high school guidance counselor who started the frenzy. The P-O men join thousands of males from across the globe who participate in “Movember.”
20 Years Ago
Nov. 25, 2000
The Chester Hill Mothers’ Club annual Christmas party will be held on Dec. 11 at 6:15 p.m. in the Chester Hill Borough Building. Members and guests are encouraged to attend and are asked to bring their children, as Santa Claus will be making a visit. Ham and rolls will also be furnished.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 25, 1970
Circle Dec. 29 on your calendar. That’s the date selected by the Clearfield Hospital Auxiliary for its annual Charity Ball. The dance this year marks a 60-year milestone in the Auxiliary’s sponsorship of the event. Mrs. George Brett, general chairman, along with members of the respective committees, promise to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to make this one the biggest and best ever.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 25, 1945
The 75th anniversary of the founding of the Royal Arch Masonic Chapter, No. 228, was observed with the serving of a turkey dinner at the West Side Methodist Church on Friday, Nov. 16, followed by a special meeting in the lodge rooms. Over 100 members and their guests were present to join in the celebration of the anniversary.