10 Years Ago
Nov. 24, 2010
Clearfield Area United Way is chugging right along with donations to help 25 local member agencies. At yesterday’s report meeting, it was announced that $31,258.16 in additional funds had been raised, bringing the total to $223,030.26, or 89 percent of the $250,000 goal.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 24, 2000
Trooper David McGarvey, community relations officer at the Hollidaysburg State Police Barracks, visited Philipsburg and Osceola Mills elementary schools and read to classrooms as part of the district’s observance of National Children’s Book Week. Trooper McGarvey was one of many community members who volunteered to read to children during Book Week. Parents and school personnel also visited classrooms.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 24, 1970
Clearfield Borough Council, meeting in a special session last night, adopted a $10 occupational privilege tax and a tentative budget for 1971 calling for $461,065.08 in expenditures. The occupational privilege tax action means that the borough will share the already existing tax of the Clearfield Area School District with each governing body receiving half of the $10 levy. It does not mean a second $10 tax on top of the school district tax — which went into effect last July 1.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 24, 1945
By this time residents of Clearfield County have received the Christmas Seals distributed yearly by the Tuberculosis Society. Before the official opening of this annual campaign for funds, a number of persons are busily engaged in rather extensive preparations. Each year “stuffing parties” are held in several homes in the county, attended by volunteer workers who prepare the letters, seals and return envelopes for mailing. This year a new volunteer rendered invaluable assistance. Mr. Harold Lewis of Houtzdale, whose broken back confined him to the Clearfield Hospital from September 1840 to July 1945 and who is now a bed-invalid at his Houtzdale home, folded all of the 17,000 sheets of seals for Clearfield County and stuffed 1,684 of the envelopes for the mails.