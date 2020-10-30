10 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 2010
Clearfield County Special Olympics athletes recently competed in the Fall State Bocce Sectional at Juniata College, Huntingdon. The athletes placed well in their divisions and had a great day meeting new friends and reconnecting with old friends. They also attended a Bocce invitational in Bloomsburg on Oct. 28. The Clearfield County Special Olympics athletes who competed are, Melissa Gaines, Chester Gibson, Douglas Hepfer, Chassidy Addleman, James Merritt and William Smith.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 2000
Students in the Curwensville kindergarten class prompt teachers and classmates to do double and triple takes this year. The record class enrollment of 127 kids includes a set of triplets and three sets of twins, enough to set everyone’s heads spinning. As the first grading period ends, the teachers and parents report they are adjusting well to the look-a-likes and the transition to all-day kindergarten. Sue Fulton teaches the Bloom triplets, Kyle, Jason, and Curt, in her classroom. “At the beginning of the year, I had the boys stand all together so I could try to tell them apart,” she said. “I’m getting better at it now.”
50 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 1970
A Moshannon District course in Cub Scout training will begin tonight and a course in Boy Scout leadership training will start Wednesday evening, District executive Norman J. Plante announced today. The cub courses, open to all den mothers, pack leaders, committee members and other interested persons, will also be held Nov. 9, 16, and 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 2, 1945
A duo-piano team, a cello and piano duo, and a soprano soloist have been selected as the three attractions of the 1945-46 series of the Clearfield Community Concert Association, it was announced today by Mrs. J. Lewis Irwin, president of the organization. The first of these artists who will appear in Clearfield will be Nikolai and Joanna Grauden, cello, and piano duo who have concertized throughout Europe and the Far East, and who will be heard in recital here on Dec. 3.