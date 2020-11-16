10 Years Ago
Nov. 18, 2010
The Moshannon Valley Council of Governments has a new home. At last night’s meeting, Secretary Lorie Rowles said the COG moved into its new offices at 859 Leonard St. Suite C, on Friday. The building also houses Farneth Family Dentistry. Rowles signed a lease agreement, which includes $250 in rent on a month-to-month basis. The COG phone and fax numbers are expected to remain the same. Rowles thanked board members from Chester Hill and Bigler Township — as well as Brian Wruble — for assisting with the move.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 18, 2000
Students of the month for October at Clearfield Area High School are Travis Hockenberry, social studies; Maria Furgiuele, family and consumer sciences; and Bryan Mohney, physical education and English; Rebecca Sankey, music; Meg Schmaus, language; Kazumi Matsumura, art; Jerry Wilson, science; Christian Haag, driver ed; Jesse Stiles, technology ed; Shawna Coudriet, math; and Lynnette Derrick, agriculture.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 18, 1970
The West Branch Area School Board last night took steps to file with the Department of Education for a second 90-day extension on plans for the proposed elementary school on a site adjacent to the high school. Delays on a water agreement, just recently completed, and discussions regarding the proposed structure led to the board’s decision. It was pointed out that three such 90-day extensions are permitted before the project’s priority is lost. It was pointed out that final drawings for the school will not be completed until about Dec. 10 and that the earliest estimated bid date would be about Jan. 12.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 18, 1945
Members of the Youth Fellowship of the three churches of the Woodland parish will participate in a Thanksgiving candlelight service, Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. in the Woodland Church. The Thanksgiving offering will be used toward the support of Daniel Lee, the youth worker in China who is supported by the Central Pennsylvania Conference of the Methodist Church.