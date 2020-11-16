10 Years Ago
Nov. 17, 2010
The obstructions removal and the ramp rehabilitation projects at the Clearfield Lawrence Township Airport are close to wrapping up, reported Manager Richard Shaffer at last night’s meeting of the Clearfield Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority. The new ramp that was installed and the runway crack sealing and painting project is almost complete, and the contractor. HRI Inc. of State College, only has a few punch list items to complete. Shaffer also reported the $87,000 project to remove trees surrounding the runway to comply with FAA regulations has been completed, but a change order to remove additional trees was added at a cost of $3,200, which should be completed soon.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 17, 2000
Clearfield Borough Council approved its budget for 2001 last night, and taxes will remain at 20.9 mills for borough property owners. Total projected receipts for the year are $1,734,560, and total projected expenditures are $1,734,211.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 17, 1970
A preliminary survey is being launched in the Grampian-Penn Township area which could lead to construction of a community water system for the area. Between now and Nov. 28 a committee of citizens will be knocking on doors to drum up support for such a project. Estimates of the cost are in the neighborhood of $250,000. The cost per subscriber, however, would be $200 or less for tap-in with a monthly rate of around $5 for service. The bulk of the cost would be financed through a Farmers Home Administration loan, which has all but been assured providing at least 270 potential customers agree to participate.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 17, 1945
With a large Red Cross quota of sewing and knitting to be done, Red Cross production officials today urged that as many sewing groups as possible be organized in small towns throughout the area to help finish the work which has been assigned to the Clearfield Chapter. Such groups have been functioning in Curwensville, Glen Richey, Woodland, Burnside and Coalport and in the past several weeks have competed a large number of quota garments.