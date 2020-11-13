10 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 2010
The Clearfield Area Board of School Directors voted unanimously to hire Dr. Thomas Otto of Altoona as its new superintendent of schools at its meeting last night. Otto will start Jan. 3 and his contract expires in June 2015. He will be paid $116,000 a year and will receive a 2.5 percent annual pay increase with an evaluation after his first 18 months of employment. After the initial evaluation the evaluations will be done on an annual basis, board President David Glass said.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 2000
Curwensville Area High School welcomed County Band musicians yesterday. Representatives from the area schools will continue to practice today and tomorrow for a public concert on Saturday at 1 p.m. under the direction of guest conductor Gary Taylor from New Wilmington High School, New Wilmington. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for students.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 1970
If the number of visitors was any criterion, yesterday’s open house at the new Clearfield County Vocational Technical School was an outstanding success. Upwards of 3,000 persons visited the building at Kerr Addition during the three-hour open house, and it is likely that many more were turned away because of lack of parking facilities. The crowd taxed the parking facilities to the limit and state police on duty at the entrance from Route 879 were forced to turn away many automobiles although some probably came back later when parking was available. The visitors toured the nine shops now in operation and saw preparations for opening of additional educational areas in the 1971-72 school year.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 1945
Charles S. Drain Jr. of Philadelphia, State Christian Endeavor president, will speak in the Clearfield Presbyterian Church this Friday, Nov. 16 at 7:45 o’clock as a guest of the Clearfield County Christian Endeavor Union. Mr. Drain, besides working with the Young People in Christian Endeavor, is an elder in home church and teaches Bible Class at the Olivet Covenant Church, Philadelphia, every Sunday afternoon. There will be special music by the choir of the host church. Donna Lou Haley of Clearfield will play the Marimba and Betty Goss of Osceola Mills is in charge of devotions.