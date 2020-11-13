10 Years Ago
Nov. 14, 2010
An open house was held yesterday to mark the 125th anniversary of Grampian’s incorporation as a borough in 1885. The town was originally known as Pennville and later became Grampian. During the festivities, a citation from the state House was presented by state Rep. Camille “Bud” George, D-74 of Houtzdale, and a certificate of recognition by James Felmlee, president of the Pennsylvania State Boroughs Association.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 14, 2000
Deborah Loffredi of the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre recently provided a free acting lesson to Mrs. Butler’s eighth grade communications class at the Clearfield Middle School. For six years, Ms. Loffredi has taught a summer theatre workshop at CAST, as well as directed and choreographed many productions at the theatre. She has also worked professionally at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, at the Pittsburgh Playhouse and in the movies “Inspector Gadget” and “Wonderboys.”
50 Years Ago
Nov. 14, 1970
Members of the N.O.P. Club and their guests assembled at the Oak Grove home of Mrs. George T. Piedmo recently for a hayride. They traveled over the back roads to Winburne, stopping en route for a bonfire program. At Winburne, they stopped at the Avondale Hotel for a program of piano and banjo entertainment provided by Donald Branstetter and George Wood.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 14, 1945
An election of officers and members of the board of directors to head the Clearfield County Children’s Aid Society during the coming year was held at the November meeting of the organization Monday. The officers who were reelected to positions which they are held during the past year includes Mrs. P.B. Reed, president; Mrs. Robert B. Runyan, 1st vice-president; Mrs. C.T. Kurtz, Sr., 2nd vice-president; Mrs. Don Gingery, secretary; Mrs. Dorse Albert, assistant secretary, and Mrs. John Urey, treasurer.