10 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 2010
Clearfield Borough residents will have not see a tax increase next year or any cut in services, said Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott. According to Stott, the borough’s proposed budget is balanced, with $2,116,500 in both spending and revenues and keeps real estate taxes at 25 mills. This means a resident with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $625 in real estate taxes to the borough.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 2000
Clearfield Lodge No. 314 honored one of its outstanding members, Philip J. Robinson, at its recent meeting. District Deputy Grand Master Laurance G. Hettich, representing the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania, presented an award to Mr. Robinson for his outstanding work not only in Free Masonry, but also for the community. Mr. Robinson is the first in the area to receive this award.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 1970
Heavy rains pelted sections of central and southwestern Pennsylvania early today causing flash flood watches to be set up for eight counties, including Clearfield and Centre counties. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh urged persons in low-lying areas subject to flash flooding to remain on alert for further advisories. Under flood watch were Cambria, Somerset, Clearfield, Fulton, Huntingdon, Centre, Blair and Bedford counties. Sections of Blair County experienced up to three inches of rain and flooding. At least one highway was inundated for a time and a number of persons were forced to evacuate their homes. Clearfield experienced more than an inch of rain during the night but there were no reports of actual flooding from any of the other areas said to be in the path of a heavy rainfall pattern. Nearly three inches of rain has fallen at Clearfield in less than two weeks.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 1945
Clearfield Rotary Club members will have Past District Governor Charles V. Adams of Montoursville as their guest and speaker Wednesday night. Mr. Adams is a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Montoursville. In 1944-45, he was Governor of District 177 of Rotary International and, for 1945-46, he is a member of the Youth Committee of Rotary International.