10 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 2010
At a Girard-Goshen Elementary School program yesterday honoring local veterans, veterans from the Frenchville Veterans of Foreign Wars Leigey-Renaud Post No. 8386 Honor Guard raised the United States flag as students, teachers and guests watched the ceremony. The honor guard also presented a 21-gun salute during the ceremony.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 2000
Philipsburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3450 held its Veterans Day events Saturday at the post home in Philipsburg. Speeches were offered by retired Navy man Mark Sharpless and retired Army man Norman Domblisky.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 1970
The Clearfield County Vocational Technical School Board spent most of three hours at its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night in discussing various matters concerning the school and its operation. Plans for Sunday’s Ones House at the school for the general public were outlined by Dr. Ivan C. McGee, director of the school, who said members of the student council and other students along with faculty members would be on hand to act as guides for the visitors. The open house will be held from 2-5 p.m.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 1945
Class No. 8 of the West Side Methodist Church met recently at the home of Mrs. William Kephart on West Sixth Avenue. Mrs. John Palmer, president, presided at the business meeting. Following a social hour, refreshments were served with Mrs. Delia Walthers assisting as hostess.