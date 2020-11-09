10 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 2010
Several students from Glendale High School will be participating in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District No. 4 Band Festival Feb. 9-12 hosted by Clearfield Area High School. They include Annette Gingrich, French horn III; Cassidy Noel, contra-alto clarinet; Jamie Maneval, clarinet I; Stephanie Tarr, euphonium; Tyler Gardner, baritone saxophone: and Eliza Ginter, trombone III.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 2000
Proud families of veterans in Philipsburg are showing their colors by donating flags to decorate the thoroughfares on patriotic occasions. The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post 159, with a helping hand from Hope Fire Co. of Philipsburg, is decking the streets with Old Glory, using flags sponsored by the families of veterans. The program was initiated for Philipsburg’s Heritage Days celebrations, but other occasions like Veterans Day and Memorial Day will see the Stars and Stripes fluttering over the downtown streets.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 1970
George Barnes, supervising principal of the Moshannon Valley Schools, was the guest speaker at the October meeting of the Houtzdale Elementary School P-TA. Barnes spoke on the area’s need to renovate the present building or build a new elementary school.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 1945
Officials of the Retail Division of the Clearfield War Finance Committee this morning issued their first report showing the progress of their unit which has been in charge of the initial sales in this area during the Victory Loan. According to the report, five local stores have reached or surpassed their quotas of $500 per salesperson within a period of a little over a week since the work was put in their charge.