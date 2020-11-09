10 Years Ago
Nov. 10, 2010
Downtown merchants came together yesterday for a visual merchandizing workshop led by Rick Viglione, Western Regional Coordinator of the Pennsylvania Downtown Center. Sponsored by the Clearfield Revitalization Corp., the workshop focused on ways businesses could best utilize such physical aspects as window displays, signage, and store layouts to lure customers inside their stores.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 10, 2000
Every fall, the gymnasium at Philipsburg-Osceola Area Senior High School goes through a little change for just one day. It stops being about competition, and it becomes all about camaraderie. Well, camaraderie ... and crafts. The change takes place with a little help from the Moshannon Valley YMCA’s annual craft fair. Central Pennsylvania is no stranger to crafty gatherings. State College’s annual Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts focuses a great deal of attention on crafts, as do festivals in Boalsburg, Altoona, and Johnstown. The Moshannon Valley festival, however, has a homey quality some of the others are missing.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 10, 1970
An Open House for the public will be held Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the new $2 million Clearfield County Vocational Technical School located along Route 879 in Kerr Addition. The facility is presently offering nine courses for students in the Clearfield and Curwensville high schools. “Ultimately, we will offer a total of 15 courses,” Dr. Ivan McGee, director of the school, said. The courses being offered include machine shop, drafting, food service, electricity, data processing, welding, auto body and mechanic shop, carpentry and cosmetology.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 10, 1945
John Tunis, nationally-known author, told a meeting in the Shaw Library Thursday night that he had turned to the writing of books for youth “because it is most important that we reach the young people of the country.” Educators and librarians have a great responsibility in guiding the minds of youth, he declared. A sports writer who covered such top-ranking events as the Wimbledon tennis matches and the Olympic games, most of his books have been centered around sports.