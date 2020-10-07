10 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 2010
Clearfield Hospital will install a state-of-the-art nurse/patient communication (call bell) system thanks to a state grant secured by Senate President Pro Tempore and Lt. Gov. Joseph Scarnati. Scarnati presented the $100,000 grant to Clearfield Hospital officials during a ceremony held yesterday at the hospital. The new system will replace one that is currently more than 30 years old.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 2000
The Clearfield Junior Women’s Club recently held its first monthly meeting of the new club year at Shaw Public Library. President Yvonne Lehman welcomed all new and past members to the tea party. Program director, Sue Lemmo, reported this year’s programs will include: in October, a tour of the Historical Society; in November, a Longerberger basket party; in December, annual Christmas banquet; in January, undecided; in February, Duane Test will give a program on ‘antique postcards; in March, antique road show with Pat Errigo; in April, visit from Curwensville Town Choir; and in May, annual spring banquet.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 1970
The 1970 Curwensville Civic Center campaign for $5,500 neared the halfway mark this week, campaign chairman James Johnston said today. Mr. Johnston reported cash contributions of $2,330.75 plus a $400 pledge for a total of $2,730.75. Setting the pace thus far, he said, has been the business and professional division which has reported a total of $1,895.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 1945
This week is being celebrated nationally as Fire Prevention Week and to local citizens it will mean a time in which to clean up rubbish and to remove fire hazards from the vicinity of their homes. In announcing National Fire Prevention Week, Fire Chief Foster Kerr said that during this week the firemen would travel throughout the town in an attempt to inspect local residences and to point out any possible fire hazards.