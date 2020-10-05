10 Years Ago
Oct. 7, 2010
The board of the Curwensville Community Center announced the total collected to date on its capital improvements campaign is $50,523.98. The total that has been spent on improvements to date is $16,500.28 leaving a balance of $34,023.70 The board will meet Sunday at 4 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and any questions about the fund-drive or the remodeling project at the community center will be answered.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 7, 2000
The Osceola Mills Community Historical Foundation will hold its annual fall dinner on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The meal will be a full roast beef dinner with all of the trimmings, served by the ladies of the Immaculate Conception church. The program will include guest speaker Sue Powell, marketing representative with PBS television at University Park. Ms. Powell is seeking input on what viewers would like to see and hear on TV and radio.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 7, 1970
The Curwensville Area School Board and the Central Clearfield County Joint School Authority, meeting jointly last night with bond counsel and the investment banker, took additional steps towards construction of a new school building project. Several resolutions were passed by the two bodies, including one increasing the amount of the bond issue from $3,200,000 to $3,815,000 for a new elementary school and an addition to the high school. The resolution also stipulates a 25-year issue rather than 30 years as originally planned, which will wrap around the present issue so that as current buildings are paid off the money will continue to be used to retire bonds on the new projects. Under this plan, all of the building programs, both existing and new, will be paid off by 1995.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 7, 1945
The chairmen and the workers of the 1945 campaign of the Clearfield Community Chest and War Fund, Inc., will report the results of their solicitations to date at the second cheek-up meeting of the group this evening at 6 o’clock. The meeting will be in the form of a buffet dinner.