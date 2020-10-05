10 Years Ago
Oct. 6, 2010
Halloween activities have been settled for Bigler Township. During last night’s meeting, the supervisors announced the Madera Fire Co. parade would be Oct. 31 beginning at Kruise Funeral Home at 2 p.m. and end either at Madera B&B Park or travel through the park to the back of the firehall. Trick-or-treat will follow from 3- 5 p.m.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 6, 2000
Robin Riglin wants to be a millionaire. So far, she’s got a good shot at it. The Philipsburg woman pressed all the right buttons on last night’s episode of the ABC-TV hit show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” netting herself not only a shot at the center seat with host Regis Philbin, but $1,000 cash by the end of the program. Knowing that “The Sixth Sense” was the blockbuster featuring the spooky tagline “I see dead people” also got Mrs. Riglin a return to the show in the next episode, to be broadcast at 9 p.m. Sunday. The episodes were taped last week.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 6, 1970
A group of first grade students from the Osceola Mills, North Lincoln Hill, and Decatur Township schools will man the shovels here tomorrow as the ground is broken for the Clear-Centre Swimming Pool. Master of ceremonies for the 2 p.m. public event will be the Rev. John B. Kieffel. A host of dignitaries from Clearfield County and representatives of Osceola Mills, Chester Hill, and Decatur Townships are expected to attend.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 6, 1945
Plans have been completed for a Girl Scout Rally to be held at the Clearfield Park on Monday, Oct. 8, it was announced today by the local Girl Scout Council. Scouts, Brownies, leaders, troop committees and council members will gather at 4 p.m. to mark the beginning of Girl Scouting in Clearfield. A program of games, stunts, and songs by the troops will be followed by a “nose bag” lunch and a campfire. Each person is asked to provide her own lunch while milk and coffee will be served by the Council.