10 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 2010
Mahaffey area children celebrated Halloween on Saturday when they gathered along East Main Street for the parade led by a Mahaffey Fire Co. vehicle and the new fire truck following. They marched to the firehall on Market Street, where they were judged and received treats. Children also visited Mahaffey residents and received more candy.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 2000
Shaina Williams, Clearfield County Fair Queen, recently participated in “A Story to be Told, Lessons to be Learned,” the theme of the 2000 Farm City Day held at the state Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Williams acted as an official tour guide for the day. She escorted groups of students throughout the complex, answering questions and showing them the many animals and vendor displays. More than 50 exhibitors were on hand to explain to the students the importance of the vast array of commodities exhibited, along with the varied aspects that agriculture plays in their daily lives.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 1970
Members of the Rotary Club of Clearfield will be on the serving line Monday morning at 7 o’clock at The Captain’s Table Restaurant as they work for the benefit of the club’s college scholarship fund. The project is one of two the club undertakes to provide financial help for seniors at Clearfield Area and St. Francis High School.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 1945
Despite warning skies and discouraging weather reports which threatened to put an actual damper on the big community Halloween parade scheduled for this evening at 7:30 o’clock, those in charge of the evening are going ahead with their extensive preparations. Local firemen and members of the Kiwanis Club, the two organizations which are sponsoring the event and the street dance which will follow it, said the number of parade entries for the parade is not known, but it is believed that there will be as many as last year, when between 400 and 500 merrymakers joined in the procession.