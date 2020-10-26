10 Years Ago
Oct. 28, 2010
The Moshannon Valley Council of Governments has finally found a new home. After months of searching, the group voted to relocate to space in the offices of Dr. John Farneth on Leonard Street. The COG had been housed in the Multi-Service Center, which is up for sale. According to Secretary Lorie Rowles, the 134-square-foot space would cost $250 per month. She said the COG was expected to be out of the Multi-Service Canter when the Conservation District and Cooperative Extension leave.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 28, 2000
A former area resident and West Branch alumna won the Detroit Marathon on Oct. 15, with a 6:40 per mile pace. Race officials did not expect Lisa Veneziano, of Dublin, Ohio, to finish in the top five. She finished with a time of 2:54:30, less than a minute ahead of Battle Creek, Mich. runner Kelli Lusk, who was picked to win by many fans. Veneziano ran at West Branch High School, but joined the cheerleading squad when the program was cut. She had won two previous marathons, including Traverse City’s Bayshore Marathon in May.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 28, 1970
The Clearfield Hospital’s S4.25 million building program is a step nearer the construction stage as the result of submission of final preliminary drawings to the Department of Welfare at Harrisburg. The drawings had been previously reviewed and modification, as suggested by the Department, made by architects Campbell, Rea, Hayes and Large of Altoona. As soon as the latest set of drawings is approved by the state, work drawings can then be sent to contractors and the project let for bids. Specifications for contractors should be ready within a month.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 28, 1945
A big rally of all Clearfield retail store employees and proprietors at 9. a.m. Monday will give Uncle Sam’s Victory Loan its sendoff in this community, Robert G. Leavy, Victory Loan chairman of the Clearfield area, announced today. As guests of the salespeople and store managers, members of Women’s Division of the Victory Loan campaign have been invited to attend the rally. Every store employe will be expected to sell at least $300 worth of Victory bonds during the two-month campaign, according to William Brody, Retail Division chairman.