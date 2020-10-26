10 Years Ago
Oct. 27, 2010
The Clearfield County Commissioners voted to approve the cost-sharing proposal for the outside appraisal for the Bionol Clearfield ethanol plant at its meeting yesterday morning. The ethanol plant is due to go on the tax rolls as the Keystone Opportunity Zone at the Clearfield County Technology Park, where it is located, is due to expire at the end of the year. KOZs give businesses that lie within them tax-free status. Instead of having the appraisal done in-house by the county’s assessment office, the commissioners proposed the hiring of an experienced appraisal company, Industrial Appraisal Co. of Pittsburgh. But because of its high cost, $13,990, the commissioners asked the other taxing districts, the Clearfield Area School District and Clearfield Borough, to share in the cost based on each entity’s real estate tax rate.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 27, 2000
The right for Americans to bear arms is protected by the Second Amendment to the Constitution. Yesterday, hundreds of people gathered on Market Street in Clearfield to rally for these rights as the NRA/BUSH Sportsmen’s Rally Caravan made a stop in Clearfield County. As the crowd gathered, rallygoers witnessed an array of political messages, mostly candidate-support signs poking over the heads of the observers. Some read Republican. Others flashed Democrat.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 27, 1970
Declaring that the abandoned North Philipsburg School would best serve the area by remaining public as the property of the Philipsburg State General Hospital, the hospital’s Board of Trustees last night said it still hopes to purchase the property from the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District. It was pointed out that the site would provide a needed parking lot at the hospital.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 27, 1945
Curwensville has joined the many towns in this area which will celebrate Halloween this year by an evening of fun making and revelry set off by a colorful parade through the main streets of the town. Merrymakers of all ages are urged to join in the big parade which will start moving promptly at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 31, and which will bring cash prizes to the best entries in the procession.