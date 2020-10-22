10 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 2010
At its meeting last night, the Clearfield Area Board of School Directors voted unanimously to approve the temporary closure of Girard-Goshen Elementary School due to structural issues with its roof. The board voted to close the school after the Nov. 12 school day. The approximately 70 students and all the school’s teachers and staff will be relocated to Clearfield Elementary School, and all Girard-Goshen students will keep their same classes and teachers.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 2000
Coalport Area Museum Commission members last night discussed revisions in signs to be placed at each end of the historic district, which will state, “Welcome to Coalport’s Historic District.” The signs, which were previously 30 inches by 24 inches, will now be approximately 30 inches by 30 inches in size and include the year 1883 in gold lettering, designating the year Coalport was incorporated into a borough. Also discussed were the smaller signs which will be available for each of the 54 buildings included in the historic district that are on the National Register of Historic Places.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1970
Fire almost deprived members of the Curwensville VFW Post from a free pork dinner Saturday. A pig being roasted in a sheltered barbecue pit behind the post home exploded into a mass of flames about 11 a.m. and the ensuing blaze also damaged the wooden shelter. A mechanical problem delayed Curwensville firemen from reaching the scene and by the time they did get there the fire was out. All’s well that ends well, however. The porker wasn’t a complete loss, enabling the dinner to go on as scheduled and the temporary truck problem turned out to be a minor one.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1945
The Cooper Township 4-H club will hold its annual roundup at the Winburne school on Friday afternoon, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m., John Deliman, president, has announced. Members of the club will exhibit honey, capons, and grade beeves as samples of their project work during the year of 1945. Judging will be done by A.B. Bigham of the Pennsylvania State College. The public is invited to this show. 4-H club roundups are educational, instructive, and entertaining. Everyone interested in the activities of farm boys and girls is urged to attend, says W.L. Halderman, Assistant County Agent.