10 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 2010
Perhaps you have seen the Pizza Hut employees touting the company’s “Your Favorites. Your Pizza Hut.” The ads feature real employees from Pizza Hut restaurants across the United States sharing their passion for serving more than just pizza. What you may not know is that one of the stars of the commercial is a hometown guy, Ethan Washic from Osceola Mills. He is a 2008 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School, and is employed at the Philipsburg Pizza Hut, which is owned by Roger Gates of DuBois.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 2000
The annual Hyde Fire Company pig roast, to be held Saturday, will feature a Chinese auction, held by the auxiliary. The auction will be open to the public from noon to 7 p.m., with 100 items in the truck room.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 1970
Clearfield welcomes an old friend the United States Army Field Band and Chorus, today. And in return, the famous “Kings of the Highway’” will entertain as with their music at a free, public concert in the Clearfield Area Senior High School auditorium tonight at 8 o’clock. You might say that Clearfield is almost like a second home for the Field Band, for tonight will be the ninth appearance of the band or parts of it in Clearfield since it was organized in 1946.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 1945
The Glen Richey P.T.A. is scheduled to meet in the school rooms Thursday evening, Oct. 25. Mrs. Fred Sweely, supervising principal of the township, will be the guest speaker. The outstanding attraction of the evening will be Ross Scott, popular young Clearfield magician.