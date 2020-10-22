10 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 2010
The Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library will host a Halloween party for all children who participated in its Let’s Discover Fall Story Session I. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes to the library for a parade and trick-or-treating event around downtown Clearfield on Monday at 10:30 a.m. During the Halloween party, Shaw Public Library will begin registration for its Fall Story Session II, A Season of Giving. Preschool-aged children will learn about the upcoming holiday seasons through games and crafts.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 2000
The Moshannon Valley YMCA in Philipsburg will host a basketball clinic on Saturday with Coach Mike Bailey, Williamsport High School basketball coach, the 1999 state champions. Mr. Bailey coached the Philadelphia 76ers’ Allen Iverson when he was in high school in Virginia and coached the 1993 Virginia State Champions. He is a former Philipsburg-Osceola basketball coach and P-O alumnus.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 1970
Clearfield’s mailmen will be motorized beginning Monday. The mailmen, long accustomed to working on foot, will get some relief as drivers of quarter-ton Jeeps. Eight new red, white and blue Jeeps have been delivered to the Post Office. Postmaster Jack Lanager said the department decided to use the vehicles after a long study. With the exception of the carrier who delivers mail in the business district, where parking might be a problem, all of the so-called ”city carriers” will use the Jeeps.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Kenyon Watson of Greensburg spent a week’s vacation with Mrs. Watson’s sister, Mrs. Lucy Hummel in Wallaceton. Also visiting with Mrs. Hummel was her daughter, Mrs. Pearl Spierling, and her daughter, Patty Ann, of Pittsburgh.