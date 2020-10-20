10 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 2010
The Clearfield County Historical Society held its 55th Annual Dinner Meeting and Awards Presentation last night at St. Timothy’s Church Social Center in Curwensville with 118 attending. The master of ceremonies was Board President Denny Shaffner. The featured speaker was Kenneth Burkett, the executive director of the Jefferson County History Center and a regional field associate for the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 2000
Officials from the 30 second-class townships in Clearfield County will meet Oct. 27 at the Lighthouse Evangelical Church in West Decatur for their annual fall convention. The purpose is to provide officials with up-to-date information to assist them in better serving their residents and to give them an opportunity to exchange ideas on local issues.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 1970
The Pennsylvania premiere of “The Cross and The Switchblade,” a motion picture made from the book written by the Rev. David Wilkerson, former pastor of the Philipsburg Gospel Tabernacle, was well attended and highly successful last night. The Philipsburg Area Jaycees sponsored the premiere in the Rowland Theatre and had as their guest of honor Erik Estrada who stars in the picture.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 22, 1945
Mr. and Mrs. Perry Rowles and sons, Marvin and Darrell of O’Shanter have returned home after a trip to Newport, R.I., where they visited their son, Albert Rowles, S 2/c, who is stationed at the Naval Training Center there, and is assigned to the U.S.S. Oregon, heavy cruiser. Accompanying the Rowles family were Mrs. Ollie Kline of Cemetery Road, Clearfield and Miss Gloria Rowles of Olanta.