10 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 2010
Curwensville Public Library will sponsor its 2010 Fall Book Festival Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to noon at the library, 601 Beech St., Curwensville. All children attending will receive a free book provided by First Book — Clearfield County, a Clearfield County League on Social Services Inc. organization formed in 2005 with the mission of providing young children with their own books. There will also be several members of the Curwensville Area High School Golden Tide football team who will serve as guest readers, book bingo, a fall/winter craft, a visit from a book character and refreshments.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 2000
At last night’s rescheduled meeting, members of Westover Municipal Authority learned the state Rural Water Association will visit the borough Friday. Secretary Gene Hagens reported that representatives from the association and the authority’s engineer Gwin, Dobson and Foreman will be using equipment to test borough water lines for leaks. Mr. Hagens said the authority knows there are leaks in the system and hopes cooperation between the association, Gwin, Dobson and Foreman and authority members will aid in detecting them at a faster rate. There is no cost to the authority for the service.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 1970
Officers and directors were elected last night by the Clearfield Community Swimming Pool Association’s board of directors in the borough council rooms. Four directors were reelected while a newcomer, Mrs. Robert Shiner, succeeds Mrs. Oswalla McGovern, who has served the association since its founding in 1964. Joining Mrs. Shiner were Mrs. Richard Bell, William T. McNamee, Al Diehl and Robert L. Shearer. All were elected to three-year terms.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 21, 1945
The Clearfield County War Finance Committee today announced it has received from the state office its quota for the sale of bonds to individuals in the forthcoming Victory Loan Drive. The quotas are as follows: For sales of all issues to individuals $1,390,000, of which the quota for E Bond sales is $750,000.