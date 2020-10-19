10 Years Ago
Oct. 20, 2010
The Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of new equipment for the Lawrence Township Recreation Park at its meeting yesterday. The supervisors approved the purchase of a baseball infield diamond grooming machine from ABI of Osceola, Ind., at a cost of $3,374. According to Jeff Ogden of the recreation board, the new machine would save the township time and the cost of infield dirt as well as the expense of g rooming the infield for the baseball field at the park. The machine can also be used to level the gravel on the parking lot as well, Ogden said.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 20, 2000
A Clearfield Borough employee was recognized last night by Clearfield County Habitat for Humanity for helping to make the latest Habitat house in Clearfield a reality. At last night’s council meeting, the organization named borough Code Enforcement Officer James Kling Volunteer of the Year, and Habitat President John Farr presented him with a plaque for his efforts. “He’s put in countless hours to help, not just as a borough employee, but he has also taken a personal interest in the project,” said Michele Moyer, Habitat board member. Dr. Farr said the house should be moved to the new site and hopefully occupied by Christmas.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 20, 1970
With five days left in its campaign to raise $95,283, the Clearfield Area United Fund moved over the 90 percent mark at yesterday’s third report session. New pledges of $16,681 brought the total to $87,420, almost 92 percent of the goal. The fourth and final report session at noon Friday in the New Dimeling Hotel is expected to result in an over-the-top victory celebration, campaign officials said today.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 20, 1945
Today will be the last opportunity for Clearfield music lovers to obtain membership tickets for the 1945-46 series of concerts sponsored by the Clearfield Community Concert Association. At 7 o’clock this evening the membership rolls will be closed for the current campaign.