10 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 2010
The Friends of Black Moshannon and Black Moshannon State Park will hold the third annual Cranberry Festival Oct. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. Visit the craft and food vendors, then enjoy fun activities for the children or go on a bog walk and pick some cranberries after the walk. Those attending should wear shoes that can get wet if they want to pick cranberries. Other activities include leaf prints, pumpkin painting, pine cone bird feeders, cranberry drop with prizes and colonial candle-dipping. Visit the Friends of Black Moshannon to get your stamp to participate in these activities. The cost is $2 per person.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 2000
The West Branch Area Crop Walk, held yesterday in Lanse, was a six-mile walk in which 103 people participated and raised approximately $7,900. Of that amount, 75 percent will go to Church World Services; the other 25 percent will go to local food banks.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 1970
The Curwensville Area School Board last night voted to request a three-month extension from the state for awarding new school construction contracts. Superintendent Leslie D. Leach pointed out that the action is a formality but necessary in the event that the actual awards are delayed past the original 10-month approval date which expires Nov. 8.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 1945
Six members of Clearfield Borough Council went home last night about 8 p.m. after waiting half an hour after meeting time in case two more members might show up to make the quorum necessary to transact business. Those present attributed the absenteeism to the Community & War Chest dinner and parade initiating the local campaign.