10 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 2010
Goshen Township Board of Supervisors continued a discussion on gas drilling at its meeting last night. The board recommended township residents have their water tested for quality and quantity prior to drilling activity. Trick-or-treat night was set for Oct. 30 from 6-9 p.m. Residents are reminded to turn on their porch light if they would like to have children stop by their homes.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 2000
A year of celebration reached its pre-holiday climax today as members of Clearfield’s St. John Lutheran Church gathered for their 150th anniversary dinner, which was highlighted by the debut of a commemorative book and presentation of a plaque from the Allegheny Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Families also received an anniversary ornament hand-crafted by member Nelson Rowles at the event, held at the Knights of Columbus in Clearfield. Special guests and attendees recognized by master of ceremonies Jim Davis and anniversary co-coordinators Barbara Giuffre and Pam Hertlein included the Rev. Susan Winger, assistant to Bishop Gregory Pile of the Allegheny Synod, and Adolphus Smith, Jean Gearhart and Pearl Confer, who are among the oldest of St. John’s congregation.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 1970
Fire protection in the lower Moshannon Valley has been helped with the placing of a new 1,600-gallon tanker truck in service by the Grassflat Fire Company. The truck has been in the making for nearly a year. The company purchased the chassis and members mounted the tank and did other work on the unit. The truck was then taken to an Altoona firm where a fire truck pump was installed.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 15, 1945
A birthday party was held at the home of Rose Marie Rolley in Karthaus on Wednesday evening, Oct. 10 in honor of her sixth birthday, which she celebrated on Oct. 13. Many of Rose Marie’s young friends were present.