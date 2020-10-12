10 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 2010
A record crowd turned out last night for the 15th Annual Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction at the Knights of Columbus in Clearfield. The auction, which benefits the Friends of the Area Agency on Aging, was started by Thacik and renamed in her memory and is the biggest fundraiser for the auxiliary of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging. This year, the popular silent auction returned with 57 items to be bid on including gift certificates, baskets, a clock, a bank and more.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 2000
It’s once again time to meet at the Dimeling. The public is invited to the open house and recognition day at the former hotel on Monday and tours will be given that afternoon for the lobby, sixth and seventh floors.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 1970
The Santa Claus Committee will meet at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 in the Coalport Fire Hall to plan what events, if any, the public wants included in its Christmas celebration. A committee spokesman said that if more interest is not shown by the general public, there may be no parade or treats for the children.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 1945
The important place that music fills in a well balanced community has long since been recognized by civic leaders and as a result $1,500 of the money contributed to the Clearfield Community Chest and War Fund, Inc., annually goes toward the maintenance of two of Clearfield’s leading musical organizations, the American Legion Band and the Citizens’ Band. One thousand dollars of this amount is contributed to the American Legion Band, which has presented an imposing list of civic and war activities during the past year, more than justifying the reasons for this community assistance.