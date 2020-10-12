10 Years Ago
Oct. 13, 2010
Clearfield Area United Way is well on its way in raising funds to help 25 local member agencies. During yesterday’s report meeting, $40,879.27 was collected, bringing the total to $159,185.27, or 63.7 percent of the goal of $250,000. Chief professional officer Nancy Pinto thanked everyone for their efforts and again thanked the employees of the businesses who con tribute so much to CAUW. Upcoming fundraisers for United Way include the Clearfield Hospital purse sale Nov. 1 in the first floor conference room.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 13, 2000
Tom Smith is helping students learn about the country. The Frenchville truck driver, who works for the Walmart Distribution Center in Woodland, has been involved with Trucker Buddy International for seven years. The program matches professional truckers with elementary school classes. The Trucker Buddies send postcards, notes, letters or photos to the children so the students can track the drivers’ travels on maps in the classroom. The purpose is to promote children’s geography skills. Mr. Smith’s students are from an elementary school in Spokane, Wash. Twice a month, Mr. Smith sends the kids videotapes, letters, brochures and maps of the various states he travels through.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 13, 1970
A yes or no answers by the County Commissioners will determine the fate of at least a portion of the library program in Clearfield County. Members of the Clearfield County Library Board, meeting last night in the Shaw Library, came face to face with the problem of a depleted bank account. The board agreed that unless the commissioners grant it an additional appropriate, all 18 bookmobile stops in the county will be eliminated by January at the latest. The bookmobile program has been the backbone of county library activities since 1940.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 13, 1945
Mrs. Woodward Hall, Mrs. Hugh Minard, Mrs. Kenneth Jones, Mrs. A.L. Goodwin and Mrs. Charles Rutz of Emporium spent Thursday afternoon in Clearfield visiting friends and shopping. In the evening, they attended installation of officers of Lady Hills Rebekah Lodge No. 520. Mrs. Rutz is the district deputy president of Cameron County.