10 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 2010
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, St. Victoria’s Court No. 646 held its first regular meeting for the new year on Sept. 8. Recitation of the rosary was followed by the meeting being called to order by Vice Regent Annette Freeburg. The opening CD of A Ode and Pledge of Allegiance were recited by the court. The court’s first speakers for the year were Mr. and Mrs. Roger Kritzer, founders of Project Santa. Project Santa was started in memory of their son, Pfc. Bradley Kritzer, who was killed in Iraq. The Kritzers explained to the court how Project Santa works and asked if the court would assist them this year. The court agreed to assist the Kritzer family this year and appointed Debbie Kruise as coordinator.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 2000
Clearfield Elementary Parent Teacher Organization met recently to begin the new school year. Some of the activities that the children will participate in will be a fund-raiser, book fair, laser show and a new event this year will be a spring carnival. The children will also be saving Box Tops for Education throughout the year. PTO officers for 2000- 2001 are Dina Barrett, first vice president; Teresa Turner, president; Jill Herrington, treasurer; Sue Sobel, second vice president; Pam Lettie, corresponding secretary; and Sonya Flanagan, secretary.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 1970
Chamber music will set the scene for the first 1970-71 Community Concert program at Clearfield tomorrow. The Beaux Arts Trio, whose concert fame is known on both sides of the Atlantic, will appear at 8:30 p.m. in the Clearfield Area High School. Praise for the works of the Beaux Arts Trio has been echoed over and over, not only by audiences and critics but by the strictest judges of musical excellence, their fellow musicians.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 1945
A collection of books of popular interest to both young people and adults has been added to the shelves of the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Library by the local Lions Club. The Lions Club, one of the most active civic organizations in the community, placed the books, a series on merit badges, in the library as an aid to the local Boy Scouts in their badge work.