10 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 2010
Close to 1,000 people of all ages from many communities in Clearfield County and surrounding area visited Kellytown in Knox Township where the Sixth Annual Apple Cider Outing and Open House was held yesterday at the Bloody Knox Log Cabin. All events at the authentic 1860s furnished log cabin built on the exact location of the original cabin are sponsored by the Clearfield County Historical Society. Many events were planned and various kinds of food was available to taste and to buy.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 2000
With Halloween just around the corner, holiday plans took center stage at last night’s meeting of the Graham Township Supervisors. The Big Run Park Association will be holding a Halloween party and hay ride Oct. 28. The event will start at 6 p.m., beginning with costume judging in three categories: kids under 7; ages 7-12; and ages 13 and up. Admission is free for children. Adults will be asked to make a small donation.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 1970
The laymen of the First Baptist Church in Clearfield will conduct a special worship service at 10:45 a.m. tomorrow. The Men’s Chorus will sing and the following laymen participate in other parts of the service: William Bock, George Cams, Thomas Hard, Ronald Kelly and Richard Read. Barry L. Swift, a member of Gideons International, will bring the message. Layman’s day is set aside to acknowledge the laity of the church, their importance to the ministry, and their faithfulness and labor, the pastor, the Rev. Robert E. Haines said.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 10, 1945
Mrs. Harold L. Bumbarger and daughter, Linda Klare, of Clearfield are spending some time in Dayton, Ohio, as the guest of Major and Mrs. A.S. Kenyon.