10 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 2010
Board members, agency representatives and friends gathered at the St. Charles Café yesterday for the annual Clearfield Area United Way luncheon banquet to kick off the 2010-11 fundraising campaign. The speaker for this year’s banquet was Gregg Bennett, executive of the Bucktail Council of Boy Scouts of America. At the end of the luncheon, the total raised so far was announced. After listing various pacesetters, Mike Ryan, campaign chairman, announced a total of $118,306 raised so far, 47.3 percent of the goal of $250,000.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 2000
For 20 years, St. John’s Lutheran Church Preschool in Cooper Township has welcomed the little children to learn how to learn. Next weekend, the school will have a homecoming of sorts, a class reunion for two decades of children who have passed through on their way up the educational ladder. This year’s class, with 33 students, only four of whom are members of the church, is the largest since the doors first opened on Sept. 3, 1980 under the direction of Anne Bode with only eight children.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 1970
The Clear Centre Recreation Commission met last evening in the Osceola Mills Borough Building to set up committees for a groundbreaking ceremony for the swimming pool. The ceremony will be held next Wednesday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. John B. Kleffel as chairman. The Osceola Mills Junior High School Band will participate in the ceremonies as will representatives from Philipsburg, Chester Hill, Osceola Mills and Decatur Township.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 1, 1945
Ralph Henry Smith, executive director of the Altoona War and Community Chest and the Council of Social Aids, will be the principal speaker at the rally tonight which will serve as part of the grand opening of the 1945 campaign of the Clearfield Community Chest and War Fund, Inc. The rally scheduled approximately at 8 p.m. will follow a dinner at the Trinity Methodist Church for campaign chairmen and workers, and a community parade in which local social and business organizations, as well as agencies served by the Chest, will participate.