10 Years Ago
Jan. 9, 2011
The annual Black Moshannon Winter Fest returns on Jan. 22 at Black Moshannon State Park. The Friends of Black Moshannon are hosting the festival, which allows visitors to learn new skills, such as ice skating and snowshoeing, to take a walk and look for winter signs of wildlife, take a cross country ski trip, make snow sculptures, enjoy sled riding and play miniature golf on the ice. The festival begins at noon and runs to 4 p.m.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 9, 2001
Students at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center may soon be building another house for Habitat for Humanity. At last night’s Joint Operating Committee work session, Robin Steffan, CCCTC’s carpentry instructor, and Michele Moyer, a representative from Habitat for Humanity, gave the JOC board members an update on the current house that students from the masonry, carpentry and electrical courses built. That house was moved to its location in the Hillsdale area last month.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 9, 1971
A special meeting of the Houtzdale Fire Co. has been called for tomorrow afternoon at 2 o’clock. Following a brief business meeting, firemen will distribute coin cards to all homes in the area where fire protection is provided. All company members are being urged by officials to participate in tomorrow’s meeting and distribution. Funds will be used to help complete the new fire hall and community building.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 9, 1946
In order not to conflict with the Week of Prayer services which are being held in local churches this week, the starting time for the Talk-of-the-Month tomorrow evening has been changed, Bob Leavy, president of the organization, said this morning. Instead of 8:30 p.m., the original starting time of the lecture in the Senior High School auditorium will begin after the close of the church services, probably at 8:45 p.m.