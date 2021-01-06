10 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 2011
Plans are continuing for the 2011 American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County. The relay, will be held June 4-5 at the Driving Park at Clearfield. The goal is $130,000. Because of the success with the 2010 event, the group will host Paint Our Towns Purple again this year. The event, designed to raise awareness and build enthusiasm for relay, is set for May 8-21. County residents, businesses and public agencies will be asked to place purple ribbons and decorations on their homes and storefronts and to wear or ask their employees to wear purple clothing on May 13 and 20.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 2001
A Christmas Silent Auction was held in the Clearfield Hospital lobby by R & R Consultants’ Relay for Life team to benefit the American Cancer Society. The bidding amounted to almost $1,200, which was donated to the society, Melissa Bennett, team captain, reported. “Many hospital employees either designed or prepared Christmas crafts for the occasion along with special gifts from several community businesses,” the team captain said.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 1971
The Clearfield County Fair Board, reorganizing last night, named a new president and reelected, a veteran Fair Board member to his former post as manager. John Lambert, a member of the Third Ward Hose Company and outgoing vice president, was named to the presidency. Mr. Lambert, a soils engineer for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, replaced Emerson Shaw Sr. who will represent the No. 1 Fire Company on the executive board.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 1946
The annual organization meeting of the Old Town Sportsmen’s Club will be held Friday night, Jan. 11, at the Clearfield Junior High School, according to Harris G. Breth, club president. Breth stated that the meeting will start at 8 p.m. and emphasized that all members should be present. At the same time he invited all interested sportsmen, whether or not they are members, to attend.