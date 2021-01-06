10 Years Ago
Jan. 7, 2011
Once again Irvona Borough Council is confronting the dilapidated buildings issue in the borough, as Mayor John “PJ” Patterson said at last night’s meeting he is going to work to get them removed. Patterson said he and council member Bill Collins Sr. are going to get the old Tick Tock Tavern, Apartment 27, and the old Toner house torn down.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 7, 2001
Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1785 Ladies Auxiliary held its meeting on Dec. 11. President Marie Martell conducted a short meeting. The 50-50 winner was Jo Sotak. The capsule was won by Sandy School, who was not present. The auxiliary held its Christmas party on Dec. 16 at the post home. Gifts were exchanged and crazy bingo was played. Two door prizes were chanced off. First place winner was Helen Ott, who won a container filled with money, coins and silver dollars; and second place, a Christmas wreath, was won by Roberta Stucke.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 7, 1971
The Clearfield County Commissioners adopted a $2,218,000 county budget for 1971 while retaining the 15-mill real estate tax levy late yesterday afternoon. Receipts during the year plus a beginning balance are anticipated to reach $2,245,109 leaving a surplus of some $27,000 come next December.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 7, 1946
The new president and vice president of Class No. 8 of the West Side Methodist Church were installed at the regular meeting of the organization held at the home of Mrs. William Jordan at Turnpike Avenue on Friday evening last week. The newly installed officers are Mrs. Stella Wallace, president, and Mrs. Guy Livergood, vice president. They will complete the roster of officers for the organization which includes Mrs. Charles Meagher, secretary, and Mrs. Lucy Fister, treasurer. Mrs. Valentine Stuby was recently chosen as teacher of Class No. 8, filling the vacancy caused by resignation of Mrs. Delia Weathers, who taught it for the past 11 years.