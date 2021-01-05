10 Years Ago
Jan. 6, 2011
During December, employees of Central Intermediate Unit No. 10 held a 50/50 raffle to raise funds for the annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life. The raffle was one of several fundraising efforts held throughout the year by CIU No. 10 Relay for Life team members. The team raised $1,066.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 6, 2001
Grampian General Federation of Woman’s Club members held the local judging for the Pennsylvania GFWC Arts contest and a Christmas party at their December meeting. Robert McCormick, a third grader at Penn-Grampian Elementary School, won first place in the Literary contest for his poem, “Christmas Mice.” Audrey Thomas, a second grader at Penn-Grampian Elementary School, won first place for her short story, “A Girl Scout’s Trip to Cooks Forest.” Monetary gifts were awarded to the first-place winners and to the 10 runners-up.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 6, 1971
Phase 1 of the Clearfield YMCA’s 1971 membership campaign got under way yesterday with the mailing of letters to previous Century Club members. Elmer Fulesday is chairman and William Brion is co-chairman of the Century Club effort. They said the goal for new and renewed Century Club membership is 60.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 6, 1946
Among former Clearfielders who visited here during the holiday season was Miss Florence Evans, who spent several days with her mother, Mrs. Annie Evans at her home on Walnut Street. Florence is employed by the U.S. Government in Washington, D.C.