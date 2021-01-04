10 Years Ago
Jan. 5, 2011
The Clearfield County Commissioners voted to advertise for bids for renovations to the Clearfield County Courthouse Annex, at its workshop meeting yesterday. The county has moved several of its departments, including some that were located in the annex, to its new Administrative Office Building along East Locust Street, and the Annex Building is being reconfigured to give the departments now located there additional office space. The commissioners have $250,000 budgeted for the project, according to Commissioner Joan Robinson McMillen.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 5, 2001
Asa W. Carns will present a concert Sunday at 3 p.m. in St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, located on the corner of Cherry and Front Streets in Clearfield. The program is titled “Christmas Remembrances” and will include pipe organ, keyboard, clarinet, flute and vocal selections. Ed Sohwer of St. Marys will perform on the clarinet. Julia Gutowski of DuBois will sing and play the flute.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 5, 1971
A total of $5,212.24 has been turned over to the board of directors of the Curwensville Civic Center by the Curwensville Area Jaycees. The Jaycee drive, begun in September with James R. Johnston of Curwensville as chairman, officially ended Dec. 31. Although the drive fell somewhat short of the $5,500 goal, the Jaycees termed it a success, adding that the amount should be sufficient to insure a complete year of operation for the center.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 5, 1946
The Week of Prayer, in observance of which churches of Clearfield annually unite, will be held this year from Jan. 8 until 13, the Clearfield Ministerium stated today. The program for the services will again be that suggested by the Federal Council of Churches and will be based on the general theme, “Even as Christ Also Loved the Church.” Instead of the usual four week-night services which had in the past been held in three sections of town nightly during the week, only three have been planned for this year and on Friday night to finish out the week, a union service will be held in the Trinity Methodist Church.