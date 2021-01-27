10 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 2011
The Philipsburg Main Street Program Promotion Committee is planning its ninth annual Chocolate Fest to be held on March 5 in the community room at Bock’s Dining and Tea Room at 429 N. Centre St. in Philipsburg. Festivities will be open to the public for a $3 admission fee from noon to 3 p.m. Area residents are asked to bring chocolate items for the public to Sample and judge in the “Chocolate Lovers’ Choice” competition. Entries must be divided into at least 200 individual samples. Judging will be conducted by a “change war”. The winner will be determined the entry that receives the most money.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 2001
The conditions were perfect Saturday for the third annual Black Moshannon Winter Festival as hundreds descended on the state park to enjoy a plethora of winter activities. Horse-drawn bobsled rides through the snow-capped forest were a favorite among many of the visitors.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 1971
Outstanding prizes await contestants in the 1971 Progress Spelling Bee, which is now in classroom elimination stage that leads to district eliminations. In addition to Savings Bond and cash prizes offered by The Progress, four special awards for this year’s competition were announced today by George A. Scott, editor of The Progress and director of the Bee. The champion to be crowned in the areawide finals April 5 will receive a copy of Brittanica Atlas and a special Paper Mate pen and pencil set in addition to the $50 Savings Bond awarded by The Progress. The runner-up will receive a $25 Savings Bond from The Progress and a copy of the Lincoln Library of Essential Information while the third place winner will get $10 plus a 1971 hard-cover, specially inscribed World Almanac.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 1946
Young men and women of Clearfield County, both single and married, between the ages of 18 and 30 years will meet at the Susquehanna Grange Hall in Curwensville Wednesday evening, Jan. 30, at 3 o’clock to organize a county-wide Rural young Club. Officers will be elected and committees appointed to draw up a program of activities for the coming year.